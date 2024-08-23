Politics / Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 Court Filing: Kennedy Is Endorsing Trump Document comes out ahead of candidate's speech in Arizona By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Aug 23, 2024 1:55 PM CDT Copied Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, N.Y. on Wednesday, Aug., 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be endorsing Donald Trump, a court filing revealed on Friday. Kennedy's campaign filed court documents in Pennsylvania saying it no longer objected to efforts to keep him off the ballot in the state "as a result of today's endorsement of Donald Trump for the office of President of the United States," reports the Washington Post. The revelation appears to have gotten the jump on Kennedy's own announcement: He speaks later Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, where he is widely expected to announce his withdrawal from the race as an independent candidate. It's possible that Kennedy and Trump will meet in person on the same day. Trump, who has said he would welcome a Kennedy endorsement, is holding a rally in nearby Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, notes the AP. (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error