Court Filing: Kennedy Is Endorsing Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be endorsing Donald Trump, a court filing revealed on Friday. Kennedy's campaign filed court documents in Pennsylvania saying it no longer objected to efforts to keep him off the ballot in the state "as a result of today's endorsement of Donald Trump for the office of President of the United States," reports the Washington Post. The revelation appears to have gotten the jump on Kennedy's own announcement: He speaks later Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, where he is widely expected to announce his withdrawal from the race as an independent candidate.