Trump Abruptly Fires Librarian of Congress

President Trump on Thursday fired Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, effective immediately, according to an email obtained by the Associated Press . The Obama appointee, who was confirmed by the Senate in 2016 and was the first woman and first African-American to hold the role, had her 10-year term cut short by roughly a year. The dismissal comes amid a wave of removals across federal agencies targeting officials seen as out of sync with the Trump administration's priorities.

No reason for Hayden's firing was provided by the White House. However, the move follows criticism from the conservative American Accountability Foundation, which accused Hayden and her team of promoting children's books with what it called "radical" themes and supporting authors opposed to Trump. Earlier Thursday, the group publicly called for Hayden's removal, describing her as "woke" and "anti-Trump." No replacement for the country's top librarian has been named.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill quickly responded, the Washington Post reports. House Democrat Rosa DeLauro called the firing "callous" and demanded a clear explanation. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praised Hayden's record and called Trump's action "unjust," framing it as part of a wider attempt to ban books and reverse cultural progress. Meanwhile, at a separate event the previous night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio jokingly floated the idea of Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart becoming the next Librarian of Congress. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)