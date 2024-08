After their high-profile endorsements of Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been named to his transition team, the New York Times reports. The team is responsible for assisting Trump with the selection of personnel and adopting of policies for a second Trump administration, should there be one. The two former progressive Democrats will serve as honorary co-chairs of the team alongside Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and his running mate JD Vance. The team's two chairs are Linda McMahon, who led the Small Business Administration under Trump, and Wall Street executive Howard Lutnick, CBS News reports.

"As President Trump's broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team," says a senior campaign adviser. "We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team was we work to restore America's greatness." Kennedy himself also mentioned the role to Tucker Carlson in an interview posted to X, saying his role would be to "help pick the people who will be running the government." He also said he's been working with Trump on "policy issues," the Washington Post reports. As for Gabbard, she was briefly considered as Trump's running mate, despite the fact that the former congresswoman ran for president as a Democrat in the last presidential election. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)