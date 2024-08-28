Ex-Celebrity Lawyer Stole $15M From Clients

A lawyer once married to one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and who often appeared on the reality show himself, was convicted of wire fraud Tuesday in Los Angeles. The LA Times describes Tom Girardi as a onetime "legal titan," and ABC 7 goes with "legal heavyweight." But now, those and other outlets are using words like "disgrace" and "downfall" to explain what happened to Girardi, who was disbarred and faces up to 80 years behind bars. In a decade-long "Ponzi scheme" beginning in 2010, prosecutors said, Girardi—known for his involvement in the groundwater contamination case that inspired Erin Brockovich—embezzled at least $15 million of his clients' money and used it to fund a lavish lifestyle including private jets, jewelry, golf club memberships, and the aforementioned showbiz career of his estranged wife, Erika Jayne.