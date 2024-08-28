SpaceX Postpones Historic Mission Again

A civilian quartet was set to blast off into space from Florida on Wednesday morning, on their way to the first spacewalk ever by private citizens, but that mission has now been postponed. The BBC reports that Elon Musk's SpaceX, just hours before liftoff, cited "unfavorable weather forecasted" in the spot where the Polaris Dawn capsule was set for its splashdown, just a day after the expedition was aborted due to a leak in a helium line. More:

The crew: Billionaire entrepreneur Jacob Isaacman, 41, who founded the payment processing platform Shift4, has spearheaded the mission, though he hasn't yet said how much cash he's pumped into it. He'll serve as captain of the expedition and will be joined by former Air Force pilot Scott Poteet and SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. More here on Isaacman.