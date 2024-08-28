June Post From Lawyer Who Died on Yacht Is a Tough Read

As the investigation into the sinking of Mike Lynch's superyacht off Sicily continues, the Guardian reports a judicial source has told it that two more crew members are being looked at. James Cutfield, the boat's 51-year-old captain, is already under investigation for manslaughter and shipwreck, and the source says ship engineer Tim Parker Eaton and sailor Matthew Griffith are now being looked at. The paper specifies that in Italy, being investigated neither suggests guilt or means charges will be filed.

One of the seven people to die in the sinking of the Bayesian was Chris Morvillo, a Clifford Chance lawyer who had successfully defended Lynch against fraud charges related to the sale of Lynch's company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard. Business Insider flags a now heart-wrenching LinkedIn post Morvillo wrote two months ago, in which he flagged the "years of painstaking work" that went into the "thrilling verdict." Then came these last lines:

"And, finally, a huge thank you to my patient and incredible wife, Neda Morvillo, and my two strong, brilliant, and beautiful daughters, Sabrina Morvillo and Sophia Morvillo," he wrote. "None of this would have been possible without your love and support. I am so glad to be home. And they all lived happily ever after...." Neda Morvillo also died. (More Bayesian sinking stories.)