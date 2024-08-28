Tesla Won't Punish You for Selling Your Cybertruck Anymore

Cybertruck owners appear to now be free to sell their vehicle without any nasty consequences from Tesla. That wasn't always the case. Jalopnik reports the company's sales agreement had featured a no-resale clause that prevented buyers from selling their Foundation Series Cybertrucks within a year of receiving them. Breaking the clause could lead Tesla to "demand liquidated damages" of $50,000 or more, the agreement warned; it added that the reseller could be denied when trying to buy future models. But last week an X user flagged the fact that the policy appears to have been struck from the contract.

Teslarati provides context: "The removal of the section comes as Tesla has begun selling Foundation Series Cybertrucks more broadly, as buyers can simply purchase the EVs from the company's online order configurator instead of having to purchase a reservation." As for whether the fine was ever levied, Electrek reports it's unaware of Tesla suing any resellers, but says it does know of some people who sold or attempted to sell their early Cybertrucks and have been blacklisted by Tesla in terms of future sales.

And Teslas were certainly sold, or at least made available for sale. Jalopnik in June reported that based on the listings it saw online and the sales figures Tesla had released, it estimated 5% of Cybertrucks were available for resale. (More Cybertruck stories.)