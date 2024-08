While Donald Trump was at Arlington National Cemetery participating in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday, members of his campaign staff allegedly got into a tussle with an official at the cemetery. A source tells NPR the official was attempting to stop campaign staffers from entering an area known as Section 60, where recent American casualties are buried. The source says the campaign had been told in advance that only cemetery staff members can take photos or videos in that area, but that when a cemetery official tried to bar them from entering, campaign staffers pushed the official out of the way and were also verbally abusive.