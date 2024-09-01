TikTok's 'Loud Budgeting' Trend Appears to Have Legs

Some TikTok trends have more staying power than others. Bustle catches up with one called "loud budgeting" that still has legs since being introduced in December by 26-year-old Lukas Battle of New York City. The idea is to help people save money, or more precisely, to prevent them from spending it frivolously, perhaps because of social pressures. "Loud budgeting isn't about, 'I don't have enough,'" Battle says in his original video, which has more than 1.5 million views. "It's about, 'I don't want to spend.'"

Taboo: One reason some financial advisers like the concept is because it destigmatizes the idea of talking about money with friends and family, Ashley Rittershaus of Curious Crow Financial Planning tells Bustle. If, for example, an invite to a pricey restaurant feels like a stretch at a particular moment, say so. "Loud budgeting is about getting clear about financial limits, goals, and priorities, and not being afraid to talk about it."