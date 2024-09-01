Holdovers, Reagan Can't Topple Incumbent

Onscreen and at the ticket window, Deadpool apparently can't be killed. Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the defining movies of the summer, ruled a weekend with quiet openings and low theater attendance as the summer movie season came to an anticlimactic close. For the second weekend in a row, Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel's hit that has shattered records and become the best-selling R-rated movie of all time, topped the charts, with other holdovers following behind. After six weeks in theaters, the film made $15.2 million domestically Friday through Sunday, and it's expected to cross the domestic $600 million mark after Monday's Labor Day holiday, the AP reports. The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman superhero flick will be one of only 16 titles to hit that milestone.

Reagan, a biopic starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th US president, was the only new release competitive with holdover films. Exceeding projections, the first full-length film about President Ronald Reagan earned $7.4 million over the three-day weekend, with an estimated cumulative total of $9.2 million including projections for Monday. Audiences have reacted to the movie positively, giving it an A CinemaScore and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have been less receptive, giving it a 19% rating and deeming it rotten on the popular ratings site. It ranked No. 4 on the charts. The cumulative summer box office clocked in at over $3.6 billion domestically—a dip of 10% from 2023's $4 billion season. That was the summer of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

