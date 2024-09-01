In Asia and Oceania, Challenges Await Pope

If any evidence were needed to underscore that Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Asia and Oceania is the longest, farthest, and most challenging of his pontificate, it's that he's bringing along his secretaries to help him navigate the four-country program while keeping up with work back home. Francis will clock 20,390 miles by air during visit to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore, far surpassing any of his previous 44 foreign trips and notching one of the longest papal trips ever, both in terms of days on the road and distances traveled. The trip begins Monday and runs through Sept. 13, the AP reports. The destinations and issues that could arise in them—against a backdrop of the Vatican's relations with China—include: