Namibia Will Cull Zebras, Elephants to Feed Its People

As Namibia suffers from its most extreme drought in a century, the government is resorting to extreme measures: 723 wild animals will be killed to feed the country's people and to reduce overall water usage by fauna. CNN reports animals currently living in national parks and communal areas with "sustainable game numbers" will be killed by professional hunters. The plan is to cull 83 elephants, 30 hippos, 60 buffalo, 50 impala, 100 blue wildebeest, and 300 zebras, per the country's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

Some 150 animals have been killed already, resulting in 125,000 pounds of meat that was distributed to those in need. The animals were selected from areas where their population exceeds the amount of food and water available needed to sustain them. CNN notes the ministry expects the initiative will also reduce the likelihood that animals and humans clash as animals in search of food and water more frequently encroach on people.

"This exercise [is] necessary and is in line with our constitutional mandate where our natural resources are used for the benefit of Namibian citizens," the ministry said, per CBS News. As far as those citizens go, the Washington Post cites a July report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification that estimated 1.4 million people, or 48% of Namibia's population, face "high acute food insecurity." The UN said last week that 84% of the country's food reserves have been used up. (More Namibia stories.)