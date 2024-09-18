Feds Make Passport Renewal Fully Available Online

The State Department says it has taken a big step to make it easier for Americans to renew their passports. Officials say an online program is now fully operational and available to the public. People over 25 who have had a passport before will now be able to renew their passports online without sending in a paper application. "We expect 5 million Americans to be able to use this every year," Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, tells ABC News. "You can upload your photo and apply completely online without having to do anything in person or send anything in the mail," Bitter says.