Feds Make Passport Renewal Fully Available Online

The State Department says it has taken a big step to make it easier for Americans to renew their passports. Officials say an online program is now fully operational and available to the public. People over 25 who have had a passport before will now be able to renew their passports online without sending in a paper application. "We expect 5 million Americans to be able to use this every year," Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, tells ABC News. "You can upload your photo and apply completely online without having to do anything in person or send anything in the mail," Bitter says.
It works for US adults whose passport has expired within the past five years or will expire in the next year. The service is not available for children's passports or for Americans who live abroad, but Bitter says the department plans to expand the program in the years to come, the AP reports. The renewal fee remains $130. "By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The State Department's passport renewal page is here.