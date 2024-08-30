Takeaways From Harris' CNN Interview

Harris, Walz 'ticked the box,' analysts says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2024 6:55 AM CDT

With Republicans criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris first for not granting interviews, then for appearing with running mate Tim Walz at her first major interview since becoming the Democratic nominee, the bar for success wasn't especially high in her CNN interview. Analysts say Harris—who did most of the talking—delivered a capable but unexceptional performance in discussing issues including her changes in policy positions with Dana Bash. Some takeaways:

  • "Comfortable and in command." "From a strictly performance standpoint, Harris was clear, calm and didn't get rattled when pushed about changes to her positions on certain issues," Domenico Montanaro writes at NPR. He says Harris has seemed "defensive" in previous interviews, "but that wasn't the case here. She seemed comfortable and in command, which is important for a presidential candidate who people are still getting to know."

  • She makes it through to the next round. "Harris parried questions from Dana Bash ... without causing herself political harm or providing herself a significant boost," writes Reid J. Epstein at the New York Times. He says she was "methodical and risk-averse in the 27-minute interview, performing like a top seed in the early rounds of the US Open tennis tournament trying to hold serve, survive, and advance to the next round"—which for Harris, is the Sept. 10 debate with Donald Trump.
  • She defended policy changes. Pressed on her shifts on some major issues since she embraced progressive positions in 2019, Harris said the "most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," NBC News reports. She didn't provide the "most edifying or enlightening explanations" for why she moved away from policies like the Green New Deal, Aaron Blake writes at the Washington Post, but she "suggested she's still working with the same set of values in mind, but employing different tools in changing times."
  • Boring is a bonus. Donald Trump described the interview as "BORING!!!" in a one-word Truth Social post, but Niall Stanage at the Hill says he was missing the point that "boring" is "probably just fine for Harris." "The CNN interview won't be going in any hall of fame for the art of political persuasion—but it won't get close to the hall of shame either," he writes. "For Harris and Walz, they ticked the box of having conducted a major interview. They didn't do anything that seems likely to choke off their momentum."

  • She defended Bidenomics. Instead of trying to put some distance between herself and President Biden's economic policies, as some had expected, Harris defended the administration's achievements and blamed Trump's "mismanagement" during the pandemic for problems the administration had inherited, Montanaro writes at NPR. He says this "shows what a lot of Democrats have been crying out for—someone to make the case on the economy well, instead of how Biden often responded, which came off as him taking the attacks personally and acting defensively."
  • A "serene" Walz. The interview showed that Walz is "good at sitting and smiling," Epstein writes at the Times. Compared to his "excited cheerleader" role at joint rallies, his role here "was more serene," Epstein writes. "He mostly sat there, silent, waiting for Ms. Bash to ask him to say something. At one point during the interview's first segment, he went a full eight minutes without speaking."
