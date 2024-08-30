Report: Matt Lauer's Daughter Fled Scene of Hamptons Crash

It's been awhile since Matt Lauer was regularly making headlines , but this week, one of his own kids is earning some buzz. Police in Southampton, on New York's Long Island, tell Page Six that Romy Lauer, the former Today host's 20-year-old daughter, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident. "Multiple sources" told the paper that the college student was only busted because the license plate fell off her Jeep Wrangler.

One source tells the paper that a 911 call came in on July 5 at around 4am regarding a car crash, after a local heard a loud noise and became concerned. Cops who converged on the scene found a sign and fence had been knocked to the ground, but the driver had reportedly taken off, leaving only the license plate behind, the sources say. The Mercury News notes that Romy Lauer, the middle child of her father and his ex, model and equestrian Annette Roque, posted on social media both before and after the accident, including a post showing her snorkeling off the Spanish island of Minorca later in July. (More Matt Lauer stories.)