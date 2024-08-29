Harris Criticized for Bringing Walz to Big Interview

After weeks of criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for not granting interviews or holding press conferences, Republicans are now criticizing the Democratic nominee for not granting a solo interview. A joint interview with Harris and running mate Tim Walz will air on CNN at 9pm Eastern on Thursday. After the interview was announced on Tuesday, CNN commentator Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist, said it was "weak sauce for Kamala Harris to demand an emotional support animal for her first interview." In a post on X, he said it "shows an extreme lack of confidence for Thursday night."