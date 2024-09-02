America's Highest-Paid CEOs

Happy Labor Day, here's a "fun" fact for you from AFL-CIO's 2024 report on executive pay: "It would take more than five career lifetimes for workers to earn what CEOs receive in just one year." The report finds that last year, corporate profits and executive compensation rose, thanks to the fact that commodity prices decreased for companies—but consumer prices increased. To "celebrate," Quartz lists the 10 highest-paid CEOs of US companies. The top 5, the companies they run, and their total compensation package:

Jon Winkelried: TPG, nearly $199 million Harvey Schwartz: Carlyle Group, nearly $187 million