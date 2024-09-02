Local Moves Keep Declining

Americans apparently have settled in for the long haul. An analysis of Census Bureau data show that the share of people moving to a new home was 8.7% in 2022, the Hill reports, after holding around 20% from the late 1940s through the 1980s. William Frey, senior demographer at the Brookings Institution, told Axios a series of trends seems to be responsible for the long-term change, including:

The US population is aging. Older people, who could have their mortgage paid off, are less likely to move.

is aging. Older people, who could have their mortgage paid off, are less likely to move. Younger people are living with their parents longer and marrying and having children later.