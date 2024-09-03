Crowd Assaults Two US Marines in Turkey

Two US Marines were roughed up by members of a Turkish youth group on Monday, with the assailants placing a hood over the head of one of the men, reports Reuters. Other Marines came to their rescue in the port city of Izmir, and the US Embassy says neither man was injured, per CNN. The men were in civilian clothes when members of the Turkey Youth Union (TGB) assaulted the Marines while shouting "Yankee go home!" in English. The Marines are stationed on the USS Wasp, currently on a port visit to Imzir, and were on leave when the assault occurred.