Opinion / James Carville James Carville Has 3 Suggestions for Harris They include goading Trump and breaking with Biden, he writes in a New York Times essay By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 3, 2024 6:42 AM CDT Copied Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Northwestern High School in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) If James Carville were advising Kamala Harris in the homestretch of the election, he would give her three specific pieces of advice. The veteran Democratic strategist lays them out in a New York Times essay: Goad Trump: Harris should do all she can to get under Donald Trump's skin. "Not just let him but goad him into spouting insane conspiracy theories about the previous election," he writes. She can use a sense of humor to deflect personal attacks and continually deride them as part of the "same old tired playbook." Break with Biden: Harris "must clearly and decisively break from Mr. Biden on a set of policy priorities she believes would define her presidency," writes Carville (who does not suggest specific policies). He lays outs a plan for unveiling her "new way forward" after the Sept. 10 debate. Old views: Trump will surely try to point to Harris as an out-of-touch liberal and point to her 2020 run during which she "favored more exotic positions within the Democratic Party," writes Carville. (She once favored a ban on fracking but has reversed herself as VP.) He suggests a simple, consistent retort to counter: "I learned from my time governing in the White House. These are my positions. Take it or leave it." (Read the full essay.)