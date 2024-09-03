James Carville Has 3 Suggestions for Harris

If James Carville were advising Kamala Harris in the homestretch of the election, he would give her three specific pieces of advice. The veteran Democratic strategist lays them out in a New York Times essay:

Goad Trump: Harris should do all she can to get under Donald Trump's skin. "Not just let him but goad him into spouting insane conspiracy theories about the previous election," he writes. She can use a sense of humor to deflect personal attacks and continually deride them as part of the "same old tired playbook."