Pope Opens Longest Trip of His Papacy

Pope Francis arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday at the start of the longest trip of his pontificate, hoping to encourage its Catholic community and celebrate the tradition of interfaith harmony in a country with the world's largest Muslim population. After an overnight flight from Rome, Francis was wheeled off the plane in his wheelchair and onto the tarmac for a welcoming ceremony. Francis planned to rest for the remainder of the day, given the rigors of an 11-day voyage zigzagging across time zones that will also take him to Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore. However, the Vatican said the 87-year-old pope met with a group of refugees, migrants, and sick people at the Vatican residence in Jakarta.

Outside the residence, he was greeted by well-wishers eager to catch sight of the first pope to visit since John Paul II in 1989. "When I saw him in the car, I was so touched—goose bumps," said one 49-year-old housewife from West Jakarta. Francis' first full day of activities begins Wednesday, with visits to the country's political leaders and meetings with Indonesian clergy who are helping to fuel the growth of the Catholic Church in Asia, per the AP. Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed the pope, saying in a broadcast statement that "Indonesia and the Vatican have the same commitment to fostering peace and brotherhood, as well as ensuring the welfare of humanity."

Even though Catholics make up only 3% of Indonesia's population, the sheer number of Indonesians—275 million—makes the archipelago home to the third-largest Christian community in Asia, after the Philippines and China. As a result, thousands are expected to throng Francis' events this week, which include a Mass on Thursday afternoon at Jakarta's main stadium expected to draw some 60,000 people. City authorities have urged residents to work from home that day given roadblocks and crowds. "It is a joy for our country, especially for us Catholics," said another housewife, 50, outside a packed Mass on Sunday. "Hopefully the pope's visit can build religious tolerance in our beloved country of Indonesia." More here.