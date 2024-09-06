Trump: Musk Will Lead Commission on 'Drastic Reforms'

If Donald Trump wins the election, he will have a big job for Elon Musk. In a speech at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Trump said Musk will lead a commission that will save "trillions of dollars" in government spending. "I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms," Trump said, per CNN . He said it was the "suggestion of Elon Musk, who has given me his complete and total endorsement."

Musk floated the idea during a talk with Trump weeks ago, in which Trump praised him as the "greatest cutter" of employees. "I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises," Musk said in a post on X Thursday. "No pay, no title, no recognition is needed." Asked by the BBC if the role had been formally agreed on, campaign adviser Brian Hughes said, "It is premature to discuss any prospective personnel in the next administration, but we welcome the enthusiasm and support of Elon Musk."



Conflicts of interest. The Wall Street Journal notes that while it's not unusual for business leaders to serve on advisory groups, the proposed role will raise many conflict-of-interest issues. Musk's companies are regulated by numerous federal agencies and SpaceX's biggest customers include NASA and the Pentagon. "Musk's business interests are so broad and so intermingled with the federal government, it's hard to imagine guardrails that could address his conflicts," says Washington University law professor Kathleen Clark, who specializes in government ethics.