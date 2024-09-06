Israel Accused of Fatally Shooting American Activist

An American woman was shot and killed in the West Bank on Friday, two doctors told the AP. Dr. Ward Basalat, an ER doctor, said that the 26-year-old woman was shot in the head and died after arriving at his hospital. Dr. Fouad Nafaa, the head of the hospital, also confirmed the death of an American citizen. "We tried to perform a resuscitation operation on her, but unfortunately she died," Nafaa tells Reuters. Witnesses and Palestinian media reported that the woman was shot by Israeli troops while attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration against settlement expansion in the northern West Bank.