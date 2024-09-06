A couple of simple questions to Alexa about the upcoming US election have sent users into a tizzy, with conservative critics railing against what Amazon now says was a tech glitch that seemed to favor Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Trump.

Question commotion: Per the Telegraph, the hubbub started when people started posting videos on social media showing them asking gadgets equipped with the virtual assistant "Why should I vote for Donald Trump?" and "Why should I vote for Kamala Harris?" The answer to the first, per some user experiments: "I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate."

Answer on Harris: Alexa's reply to that question was "drastically different," and more granular, per Fox Business: "While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a woman of color who has overcome numerous obstacles to become a leader in her field," was one answer offered. "Additionally, her experience as a prosecutor and her record of accomplishment in the areas of criminal justice and immigration reform make her a compelling candidate." An Amazon spokesperson tells Snopes it's not clear if Alexa was similarly glitching earlier in the campaign season, when President Biden was the Democratic candidate opposite Trump.