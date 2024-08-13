7 Lines From Trump's Interview With Elon Musk

In an apparent reference to firings at Tesla, Donald Trump called Elon Musk "the greatest cutter" during Musk's interview of Trump Monday night on X. "I mean, I look at what you do," Trump said to Musk. "I won't mention the name of the company, but they go on strike. And you say, 'That's OK, you're all gone. You're all gone. So every one of you is gone,' and you are the greatest." NBC News reports that the comment was an apparent reference to a 2023 complaint filed by Tesla workers in Buffalo, New York, who said that at least 30 employees were fired in retaliation for launching a unionization drive at the Gigafactory. More big lines from the Musk-Trump sit-down: