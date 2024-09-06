Crime / school shooting Suspected Teen Shooter Won't Face Death Penalty Judges clarifies at teen's brief court appearance in Winder, Geogia By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 6, 2024 9:00 AM CDT Copied People embrace at a makeshift memorial after a shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) See 2 more photos The suspected teen shooter at a Georgia high school this week made a brief court appearance on Friday, as did his father, who also faces murder charges. Teen: Colt Gray, 14, appeared in court in Winder for less than 10 minutes, reports the New York Times. He answered procedural questions, and his public defender made no request for him to be released on bail. The Times reports that he "wore a green T-shirt with khaki pants and boots," adding that his face was not visible to cameras because he is a juvenile. Called back: The most notable moment came when the judge called the teen back into the courtroom after initially dismissing him, to clarify that he would not face the death penalty if convicted because he is a minor, per the AP. (He is, however, being tried as an adult.) Two students and two teachers were killed in the shooting, and nine others were wounded. A preliminary hearing was set for December. Father: Colin Gray, 54, appeared in court separately, after his son. He was "rocking back and forth on his seat" as the judge went over procedural information, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The elder Gray faces second-degree murder charges because prosecutors say he allowed his son to have the gun used in the attack. He, too, will remain detained without bail, reports the AP. Families: Family members and friends of the victims were present in court. "Some family members wore sunglasses and wiped at tears, as victim support staffers with the district attorney's office consoled them," per the Washington Post. (More school shooting stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error