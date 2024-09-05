Alleged Shooter Tried to Get Into Classroom, Was Stopped by a Student

And more details from the horrific Georgia school shooting
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 5, 2024 12:00 AM CDT
Alleged Shooter Tried to Get Into Classroom, Was Stopped by a Student
Brandy Rickaba and her daughter Emilie pray during a candlelight vigil for the slain students and teachers at Apalachee High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The harrowing—and devastating—details of Wednesday's shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School are starting to come into focus, including the very first moments of the shooting that ended with two students and two teachers dead. A classmate of the alleged shooter tells CNN the suspect left their classroom about 9:45am without taking a pass, and that toward the end of the class period, he returned. The door had shut behind him and locked automatically, but another girl in the class walked over to open it for him. Then—presumably after seeing his gun—she jumped back and refused to let him inside, the other student says. "I guess the classroom next to me, their door was open so I think he just started shooting in the classroom," she says, adding that students in her class took cover as gunshots started to ring out. More of the latest:

  • The 14-year-old alleged gunman, who is in police custody, had been on the FBI's radar since last year, Fox News reports. The agency's National Threat Operations Center got an anonymous tip about online threats referencing a possible school shooting, and containing images of guns, in May 2023, and the FBI quickly determined the posts had originated in Georgia. The matter was referred to the local sheriff's office, which identified the then-13-year-old and interviewed him and his father, who said that while there were hunting guns in the house, the boy did not have access to them without supervision. The teen denied making the online threats and local schools were instructed to monitor him, but no additional law enforcement action was taken.
  • The four killed have been identified as Mason Schermerhorn, 14; Christian Angulo, 14; Richard Aspinwall, math teacher and assistant football coach; and Christina Irimie, math teacher. Nine others were injured in the shooting, and all are expected to survive.
  • So far, no connections have been confirmed between the alleged gunman and the victims, and it's not yet clear whether the alleged shooter specifically targeted anyone.
  • The alleged gunman surrendered after being confronted by a school resource officer. He allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle; it's not yet clear where or how he got it. He will be charged with murder and tried as an adult.
  • The high school had received a phone threat that morning warning that it would be the first of five schools to experience a school shooting that day, but authorities say there is no evidence any other schools were targeted and that they believe the shooter acted alone.
