Alleged Shooter Tried to Get Into Classroom, Was Stopped by a Student

The harrowing—and devastating—details of Wednesday's shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School are starting to come into focus, including the very first moments of the shooting that ended with two students and two teachers dead. A classmate of the alleged shooter tells CNN the suspect left their classroom about 9:45am without taking a pass, and that toward the end of the class period, he returned. The door had shut behind him and locked automatically, but another girl in the class walked over to open it for him. Then—presumably after seeing his gun—she jumped back and refused to let him inside, the other student says. "I guess the classroom next to me, their door was open so I think he just started shooting in the classroom," she says, adding that students in her class took cover as gunshots started to ring out. More of the latest: