Father of School Shooting Suspect Arrested, Charged Authorities say charges have to do with Georgia man allowing his son to have a gun By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Sep 6, 2024 1:00 AM CDT Copied Students and parents walk off campus at Apalachee High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) The father of the 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting two students and two teachers at his Georgia high school Wednesday has now been arrested alongside his son. Colin Gray, 54, was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of cruelty to children, the New York Times reports. The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the charges are "directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon." It's still not clear how the alleged school shooter got the gun used in the attack, but authorities say that among the guns owned by his father is a military-style rifle similar to the one used in the mass shooting. Sources tell NBC News the father bought the son an AR-15-style rifle as a gift. The teenager is charged with four counts of felony murder and more charges could be added. More of the latest news on the tragedy: When authorities spoke to the alleged gunman and his father last year after the boy was accused of making online threats regarding a school shooting, the teen denied the accusations, and Colin Gray allegedly said he'd be "mad as hell" if the allegations were true because "then all the guns will go away." He insisted his son did not have "unfettered" access to the weapons. The grandfather of the alleged gunman blames "the environment that he lived in" with leading to his horrific actions, saying the boy's home life was tumultuous after his parents split. Two younger siblings live with the alleged gunman's mother, who spent time in jail last year after a "family violence" incident, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Drugs were allegedly found in her things at the time. An aunt tells the Washington Post that the alleged shooter "was begging for help from everybody around him" for his mental health issues. "The adults around him failed him," she says. JD Vance's response was to call school shootings a "fact of life" and call for more security at schools. "If these psychos are going to go after our kids we've got to be prepared for it," he said at a Phoenix rally, per the AP. "We don't have to like the reality that we live in, but it is the reality we live in. We've got to deal with it." The AP remembers the four victims here.