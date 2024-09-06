Father of School Shooting Suspect Arrested, Charged

The father of the 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting two students and two teachers at his Georgia high school Wednesday has now been arrested alongside his son. Colin Gray, 54, was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of cruelty to children, the New York Times reports. The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the charges are "directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon." It's still not clear how the alleged school shooter got the gun used in the attack, but authorities say that among the guns owned by his father is a military-style rifle similar to the one used in the mass shooting. Sources tell NBC News the father bought the son an AR-15-style rifle as a gift. The teenager is charged with four counts of felony murder and more charges could be added. More of the latest news on the tragedy: