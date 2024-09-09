GOP: Biden Picked 'Optics' Over Safety in Afghan Exit

The blame game over the deadly US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 is heating up before the election. Republican members of Congress issued a new report blaming President Biden and VP Kamala Harris for the chaotic exit, one that left 13 US service members dead, while Democrats say Donald Trump's policies, including a deal with the Taliban, had put them in a bind.

Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee issued a scathing report that says the White House botched the exit, reports NPR. "Our investigation reveals the Biden-Harris administration had the information and opportunity to take necessary steps to plan for the inevitable collapse of the Afghan government," said Rep. Michael McCaul, the committee's chair, per NBC News. "At each step of the way, however, the administration picked optics over security." The full report of about 350 pages is here. Harris connection: The report makes a point to note that Harris "appears to have been working in lock step with President Biden behind the scenes" on the exit plan, per the New York Times. However, it doesn't provide much in terms of specifics on that, per the newspaper. Trump has been making the exit a campaign issue of late.