Springsteen's Wife Diagnosed With Cancer Years Ago

In new documentary, it's revealed Patti Scialfa found out in 2018 that she had multiple myeloma
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 9, 2024 9:50 AM CDT
Springsteen's Wife Diagnosed With Cancer Years Ago
Patti Scialfa, left, and Bruce Springsteen are seen at the Paramount Theatre on Aug. 7, 2019, in Asbury Park, New Jersey.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

One of the members of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band has revealed a cancer diagnosis: his own wife, Patti Scialfa. Variety reports that Scialfa's news that she was diagnosed in 2018 with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, came via a new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which debuted on Sunday at Toronto's annual film fest (the 71-year-old Scialfa wasn't in attendance). "Touring has become a challenge for me," she says in the movie, per the Washington Post. The cancer "affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go."

She adds: "Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that." Whether or not Scialfa—who joined the E Street Band in 1984 and married Springsteen, now 74, in 1991—is currently in remission or is still in treatment for her cancer isn't clear, per the New York Times.

In a post-screening panel, Springsteen spoke of his wife's absence in a roundabout way, not referring to her cancer diagnosis, per the Post. "I can look to my left, [Stevie Van Zandt is] there," he said. "My right, Nils [Lofgren] is there. When Patti's able to make it, I can see her there. ... I'm not alone." The documentary is set to release on Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+. (More Patti Scialfa stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X