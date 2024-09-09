Springsteen's Wife Diagnosed With Cancer Years Ago

One of the members of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band has revealed a cancer diagnosis: his own wife, Patti Scialfa. Variety reports that Scialfa's news that she was diagnosed in 2018 with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, came via a new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which debuted on Sunday at Toronto's annual film fest (the 71-year-old Scialfa wasn't in attendance). "Touring has become a challenge for me," she says in the movie, per the Washington Post . The cancer "affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go."

She adds: "Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that." Whether or not Scialfa—who joined the E Street Band in 1984 and married Springsteen, now 74, in 1991—is currently in remission or is still in treatment for her cancer isn't clear, per the New York Times.

In a post-screening panel, Springsteen spoke of his wife's absence in a roundabout way, not referring to her cancer diagnosis, per the Post. "I can look to my left, [Stevie Van Zandt is] there," he said. "My right, Nils [Lofgren] is there. When Patti's able to make it, I can see her there. ... I'm not alone." The documentary is set to release on Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+. (More Patti Scialfa stories.)