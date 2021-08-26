(Newser) – There are now reports of two explosions outside the airport in Kabul. The AP characterizes them both as suicide attacks and says they've killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15. The casualty counts come from the Russian Foreign Ministry. US officials said American personnel have been wounded, but they didn't elaborate. Both blasts happened outside the airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered hoping to join a US-led airlift after the Taliban takeover. Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of the massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds will likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who've been deployed at the airport's gates trying to control the mass of people.

The first explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport, according to Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting nearby. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts. Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule. Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from Afghanistan's Islamic State group affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban's freeing of prisoners during their blitz across the country.