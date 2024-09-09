Politics / Black voters Harris Makes Big Gains With Black Voters Her entry into the race has shored up numbers for Democrats, poll suggests By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 9, 2024 12:12 PM CDT Copied Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Savannah, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) The overall race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is tight. But Harris appears to have made inroads with one segment of voters—Black Americans—since her entry into the race, the Washington Post reports. Highlights from the Post-Ipsos poll of nearly 1,100 Black Americans taken from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3: The share who say they will "definitely" vote Democratic is 68%, up from 48% in the spring, when President Biden was the likely nominee. The share of Black Americans who say they are "absolutely certain" to vote in November is 74%, up from 62% in April. The effect is pronounced among young Black voters, particularly women: Voters under 30 of both genders who say they are certain to vote is up from 32% to 47%. For Black women under 40, the rate is up 18 points to 57%, and for younger Black men, it's up 8 points to 51%. The share of Black Americans who say they would probably or definitely vote for Trump is 12%, down slightly from 14% in April. Meanwhile, the two candidates continue to prepare for Tuesday night's debate, and CBS News has a preview. (More Black voters stories.) Report an error