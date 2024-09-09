Harris Makes Big Gains With Black Voters

The overall race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is tight. But Harris appears to have made inroads with one segment of voters—Black Americans—since her entry into the race, the Washington Post reports. Highlights from the Post-Ipsos poll of nearly 1,100 Black Americans taken from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3:

The share who say they will "definitely" vote Democratic is 68%, up from 48% in the spring, when President Biden was the likely nominee.

The share of Black Americans who say they are "absolutely certain" to vote in November is 74%, up from 62% in April.