Trump's Late-Night Pic of Himself as Pope Riles Internet

Just days after Pope Francis died last month, Donald Trump riffed that he'd like to be the next leader of the Catholic Church. Now, as the Vatican is gearing up for the conclave starting Wednesday that will select a new pontiff, the US president is extending the joke, this time with a picture wrought by artificial intelligence. Late Friday on his Truth Social platform, Trump posted an AI-driven photo of himself decked out in ceremonial papal garb, including a massive crucifix around his neck and white-and-gold headdress, as if he'd been chosen as the next overseer of the world's Catholics.

Politico notes that the White House's official X account later shared the image as well. The Independent has rounded up reaction to the image, which ranged from amused to outraged—though it was mostly the latter. "I know it's meant as a harmless joke, but many Catholics, myself included, find this as a great disrespect to the past and future leader of our church," one commenter noted, asking the president to take the post down. Another wrote, "I love Trump but find his Pope meme disrespectful and insulting. God will not be mocked. Not a wise decision." (More President Trump stories.)