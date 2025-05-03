He's First Aussie PM to Win 2nd Consecutive Term in 20 Years

Labor's Anthony Albanese elected to lead Australia again, beating Liberal Party's Peter Dutton
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 3, 2025 8:02 AM CDT
Albanese to Continue On as Australia's Prime Minister
Australian Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton is embraced by his wife, Kirilly, after making a concession speech following the general election in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years. Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday's election, saying, "We didn't do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that." He added, per the AP: "Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It's an historic occasion for the Labor Party, and we recognize that."

  • The Australian Electoral Commission's projections gave Albanese's ruling center-left Labor Party 70 seats and the conservative opposition coalition 24 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber where parties need a majority to form governments. Unaligned minor parties and independent candidates appeared likely to win 13 seats.

  • Election analyst Antony Green predicted Labor would win 76 seats, the coalition 36, and unaligned lawmakers 13. Green said Labor would form a majority or minority government and that the coalition had no hope of forming even a minority government.
  • Energy policy and inflation have been major issues in the campaign, with both sides agreeing the country faces a cost-of-living crisis. The ruling center-left Labor Party had branded the conservative Liberal Party's opposition leader "DOGE-y Dutton," accusing his party of mimicking US President Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk. "We've seen the attempt to run American-style politics here of division and pitting Australians against each other, and I think that's not the Australian way," Albanese said.

  • The election is the first in Australia in which baby boomers, born between the end of World War II and 1964, are outnumbered by younger voters.
  • Going into the election, Labor held a narrow majority of 78 seats in a 151-seat House of Representatives; there will be 150 seats in the next Parliament due to redistributions. A loss of more than two seats could force Labor to attempt to form a minority government with the support of unaligned lawmakers.
  • There was a minority government after the 2010 election, and the last one before that was during World War II. The last time neither party won a majority, it took 17 days after the polls closed before key independent lawmakers announced they'd support a Labor administration.
