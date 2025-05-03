He's First Aussie PM to Win 2nd Consecutive Term in 20 Years

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years. Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday's election, saying, "We didn't do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that." He added, per the AP: "Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It's an historic occasion for the Labor Party, and we recognize that."

The Australian Electoral Commission's projections gave Albanese's ruling center-left Labor Party 70 seats and the conservative opposition coalition 24 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber where parties need a majority to form governments. Unaligned minor parties and independent candidates appeared likely to win 13 seats.