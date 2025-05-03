He's First Aussie PM to Win 2nd Consecutive Term in 20 Years

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years. Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday's election, saying, "We didn't do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that." He added, per the AP: "Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It's an historic occasion for the Labor Party, and we recognize that."
- The Australian Electoral Commission's projections gave Albanese's ruling center-left Labor Party 70 seats and the conservative opposition coalition 24 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber where parties need a majority to form governments. Unaligned minor parties and independent candidates appeared likely to win 13 seats.