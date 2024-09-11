Jamie Dimon Is on the Hunt for His Replacement

It's reportedly a top priority for the 68-year-old JPMorgan CEO
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 11, 2024 2:15 PM CDT
CEO of Chase Jamie Dimon looks on during the seventh "Choose France Summit", aiming to attract foreign investors to the country, at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, Monday, May 13, 2024.   (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

After 18 years as head of America's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is preparing to retire. Indeed, finding a successor is now his top priority, Reuters reports. Earlier this year, the 68-year-old indicated he would retire in fewer than five years, but Bank of America analysts predict he'll step down as early as next year, per CNN. Though he didn't give a timeframe, Dimon said Tuesday that he and his team are focused on finding a replacement out of a list of "extremely" qualified people. "We all want to get that exactly right," he told pension funds and institutional investors in New York. Some names being discussed as possible successors:

  • Daniel Pinto. The JPMorgan Chase President and CEO "could run the bank tomorrow," Dimon said Tuesday.
  • Jennifer Piepszak. She jointly leads JPMorgan's commercial and investment banking alongside Troy Rohrbaugh. She's been with the firm for 30 years.
  • Troy Rohrbaugh. See above. He previously served as co-head of Markets & Securities Services and head of Macro Markets.
  • Marianne Lake. She runs JPMorgan's consumer business and served as CEO of Consumer Lending from 2019 to 2021.
  • Mary Callahan Erdoes. She's headed up asset and wealth management for JPMorgan since 2009.
