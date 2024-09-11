Jamie Dimon Is on the Hunt for His Replacement

After 18 years as head of America's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is preparing to retire. Indeed, finding a successor is now his top priority, Reuters reports. Earlier this year, the 68-year-old indicated he would retire in fewer than five years, but Bank of America analysts predict he'll step down as early as next year, per CNN. Though he didn't give a timeframe, Dimon said Tuesday that he and his team are focused on finding a replacement out of a list of "extremely" qualified people. "We all want to get that exactly right," he told pension funds and institutional investors in New York. Some names being discussed as possible successors: