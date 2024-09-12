Eminem Just Set a Billboard Record

Marshall Mathers brought the MTV Video Music Awards audience to their feet in New York on Wednesday night, but that wasn't his only accomplishment of the week. Until now, no other hip-hop album had earned a place on the Billboard 200 chart for 700 weeks, but Hypebeast reports that the 51-year-old rapper otherwise known as Eminem just achieved that feat with his 2005 greatest-hits album Curtain Call. It's the sixth album overall to mark that milestone.

Billboard notes that Curtain Call came in at No. 198, with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the US during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, per music and entertainment data firm Luminate. The five albums ahead of Curtain Call—which features songs from four of Eminem's first five studio albums—include Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, Bob Marley's Legend, Journey's Greatest Hits, Metallica's eponymous Metallica, and Creedence Clearwater Revival's Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits. Of those, only Dark Side isn't still on the chart for its most recent week. Vibe notes that that album has amassed a staggering 900-plus weeks on the Billboard 200, or more than 17 years in total. (More Eminem stories.)