US' Foreign-Born Population Is Highest in 110 Years

More than half were born in Latin America, according to Census Bureau's American Community Survey
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 12, 2024 9:07 AM CDT
Share of Foreign-Born in the US Is Highest Since 1914
A man, part of a group of 50 new United States citizens from 25 different countries, takes part in a naturalization ceremony before a San Diego Padres home game last month.   (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The percent of foreign-born US residents last year grew to its highest level in more than a century, according to figures released Thursday from the most comprehensive survey of American life. The share of people born outside the United States increased in 2023 to 14.3% from 13.9% in 2022, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau's annual American Community Survey.

  • International migrants have become a primary driver of population growth this decade, increasing their share of the overall population as fewer children are born in the US, the AP reports. The foreign-born population rate hasn't been this high since 1910, when it was 14.7%, driven by waves of people in search of a better life in the late 19th century and early 20th century. It peaked at 14.8% in 1890 and fell to a record low of 4.7% in 1970, per the Pew Research Center.

  • In 2023, international migrants accounted for more than two-thirds of US population growth. So far this decade, they have made up almost three-quarters.
  • The growth of people born outside the US appears to be driven by Latin America, whose share of the foreign-born population increased year-over-year to 51.2% from 50.3%. Latin America was the only region of origin to experience an increase, as the share of foreign-born residents from Europe and Asia dropped slightly.
  • Among states with the largest year-over-year bumps were Delaware, going to 11.2% from 9.9%; Georgia, to 11.6% from 10.7%; and New Mexico, to 10.2% from 9.3% The foreign-born population dropped slightly in the District of Columbia, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Oregon.

  • The Census Bureau figures don't distinguish whether people are in the United States legally. Illegal border crossings from Mexico plunged this summer after reaching a record last December.
  • The rate of US residents who identify as Hispanic jumped last year to 19.4% from 19.1% the previous year. At the same time, those who identify as non-Hispanic white alone dropped from 57.7% to 57.1%. Those who identify as Black alone dropped slightly, from 12.2% to 12.1%, and increased slightly for those who identify as Asian alone from 5.9% to 6%.
  • The US median age continued to creep up, from 39 in 2022 to 39.2 in 2023. While the share of children under age 18 remained steady at 21.7%, the share of seniors aged 65 and over increased to 17.7% from 17.3%.
