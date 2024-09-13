Your Food Packaging May Soon Come With a Warning Label

"Eating patterns in the US do not align with federal dietary recommendations." That's per a recent proclamation by the Food and Drug Administration, which warns we're a nation facing "an ever-growing epidemic of diet-related chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity." One of its proposed remedies: warning labels on food and beverage packaging. A proposal from the Biden administration, after the FDA sends its draft to the White House, is set to be released in October. More:

Some stats: About 40% of adults in the US and 20% of kids are considered obese, per the CDC. The Washington Post notes the latter number is four times the rate in the 1970s. The paper also points out that the '70s were when ultra-processed foods started finding their way into consumers' mouths.