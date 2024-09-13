Your Food Packaging May Soon Come With a Warning Label

"Eating patterns in the US do not align with federal dietary recommendations." That's per a recent proclamation by the Food and Drug Administration, which warns we're a nation facing "an ever-growing epidemic of diet-related chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity." One of its proposed remedies: warning labels on food and beverage packaging. A proposal from the Biden administration, after the FDA sends its draft to the White House, is set to be released in October. More:
- Some stats: About 40% of adults in the US and 20% of kids are considered obese, per the CDC. The Washington Post notes the latter number is four times the rate in the 1970s. The paper also points out that the '70s were when ultra-processed foods started finding their way into consumers' mouths.
- FDA's plans: The agency wants to add labels to the front of food packaging that note high levels of sodium, added sugars, or saturated fats, which show up in the ultra-processed foods that now make up more than half of Americans' daily caloric intake. One proposed label would include a color-coded low, medium, or high rating for each of those levels. The FDA's proposed labels wouldn't include warnings for items based on caloric content alone.
- Pushback: Food industry reps say the FDA's proposed labels are too subjective and could lead to legal challenges, while industry groups warn that the labeling could cause price spikes at the grocery store. Dairy Foods notes the labeling could also push consumers toward less-healthy foods: Whole milk, for instance, recommended for toddlers, would likely get smacked with a label showing it's high in saturated fat, while diet soda, which most would agree isn't better for toddlers than milk, wouldn't see any labels for high levels of sodium, saturated fat, or added sugars.
- Bernie Sanders: The Vermont senator is pushing back against the proposal as well, but because he thinks the FDA's warnings aren't strong enough. Sanders wants warning labels added onto packaging that spell out some of the risks for items that are ultra-processed or have added sugars.
