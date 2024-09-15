Singer's Punch of Guitarist Was Not Part of the Show

Jane's Addiction canceled its concert scheduled for Sunday night and apologized to fans after an onstage, intraband punch ended its performance in Boston. Fan video showed lead singer Perry Farrell lunging at guitarist Dave Navarro on Friday night, bumping him with his shoulder and then taking a swing at him. Crew members and bassist Eric Avery restrained Farrell as the lights were dimmed and the singer was pulled offstage, People reports. Etty Lou Farrell later posted on Instagram an account of the confrontation, per Variety , saying that her husband was upset about his vocals being drowned out by the rest of the band.

That was the end of that concert and at least the next one. "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night," the band posted Saturday, adding that the Sunday night show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is canceled. The band launched its "Imminent Redemption" tour in early August, per WVIT, and still has 14 shows scheduled. The band touring includes Perry, 65; Navarro, 57; Avery, 59, and drummer Stephen Perkins, together for the first time since 2010. "Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members ... the magic that made the band so dynamic," Etty Lou Farrell wrote. (More concert stories.)