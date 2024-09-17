Politics / Donald Trump Trump: Biden 'Couldn't Have Been Nicer' on Call But former president continues to blame Democrats' 'rhetoric' for assassination attempts By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 17, 2024 6:23 AM CDT Copied Donald Trump departs after speaking during a campaign event at the World Market Center, Friday, Sept.13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Donald Trump gave two more interviews Monday in which he discussed the arrest of an alleged would-be assassin in Florida. Washington Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen asked Trump how being the target of two assassination attempts in nine weeks has affected him. "Well, it hasn't affected me," Trump said. "I mean, I try not to think about it. But people ask me that question a lot, and I try not to think about it." As he did in a Fox News interview earlier Monday, Trump blamed Democratic criticism of him for the attempts. "I really believe that the rhetoric from the Democrats is making ... the bullets fly. And it's very dangerous. Dangerous for them. It's dangerous for both sides." He went on to call Democrats a "threat to democracy." In an interview on X, Trump repeated the assertion about his rivals' "rhetoric," reports NPR, which points out that the former president is no stranger to "incendiary language" himself. The New York Times also notes that Trump on Monday used phrases such as the "enemy from within" and the "real threat" to describe Democrats even as he criticized them for using what he called "inflammatory language." Trump also said he received a phone call from President Biden after the Sunday scare at Trump International Golf Club. "He couldn't have been nicer," said Trump. On Monday, Biden called for the Secret Service to get more money from Congress, and Trump agreed. "We do need more people on my detail because we have 50-, 60,000 people showing up to events." (More Donald Trump stories.) Report an error