Trump Blames Democrats' 'Rhetoric' for Latest Scare

With 50 days to go until the election, former President Trump is walking away from the second attempt on his life since July—and pointing the finger at President Biden and Vice President Harris. Suspect Ryan Routh "believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," Trump told Fox News on Monday, the day after the incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country—both from the inside and out."

"They do it with a combination of rhetoric and lawsuits they wrap me up in," Trump said. "These are the things that dangerous fools, like the shooter, listen to—that is the rhetoric they listen to, and the same with the first one." Investigators haven't commented on motives, notes the AP, though Fox notes that Routh had repeated Biden and Harris comments that Democrats "cannot lose" and that "Democracy is on the ballot."

Referencing Biden and Harris' attempts to paint him as a threat to democracy, while referencing themselves as unity leaders, Trump says they are in fact "the opposite. These are people that want to destroy our country. It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat." He decried the Democrats' "highly inflammatory language," adding that, "I can use it, too—far better than they can—but I don't." (Read more about the suspected gunman.)