Secret Service Says 'Security Plan Worked'

Ryan Routh never had a line of sight to Donald Trump and didn't fire any shots at the former president or Secret Service agents during Sunday's apparent assassination attempt, acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe confirmed Monday. Rowe, speaking at a joint update with FBI officials and local law enforcement, praised the "hyper vigilance" of the agent who spotted the rifle barrel in shrubbery at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course and opened fire, the BBC reports. He said the suspect was on the other side of the course's perimeter fence.

"Security plan worked." Rowe said that Trump "wasn't even really supposed to" go to the golf course and that the Secret Service formed a plan on short notice. "We put together a security plan, and that security plan worked," he said. He commended President Biden for ordering "increased assets" to protect candidates after the July assassination attempt on Trump.