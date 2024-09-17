Dominique Pelicot on Wife: She 'Did Not Deserve This'

After a delay in testifying last week due to a reported medical issue, the Frenchman accused of raping his wife while she was drugged, and inviting others to do the same, finally took the stand on Tuesday, and he left no doubt as to his guilt. "I am a rapist," Dominique Pelicot, 71, told the Avignon court, per the Guardian, adding of the dozens of other men accused with him: "I am a rapist, like the others in this room."

More on his guilt: Pelicot went on to admit, "I am guilty of what I did." He told his family—including his ex-wife, 71-year-old Gisele Pelicot, who was in court and hasn't spoken to him since his 2020 arrest—that "I regret what I've done and I ask for forgiveness, even if it's unforgivable." As for his spouse, who testified herself earlier in the trial, Pelicot said: "[She] did not deserve this."