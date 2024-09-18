Report: Israel Hid Explosives in Pagers

Pagers issued to Hezbollah members exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, wounding almost 3,000—and leaving plenty of questions about how the unprecedented attack was carried out. Some suspected that malware could have caused batteries in the devices to overheat but the New York Times, citing "American and other officials briefed on the operation," reports that Israel concealed explosives in a batch of pagers imported to Lebanon from Taiwan. The sources say one to two ounces of explosives were inserted next to the battery before the devices reached Lebanon, along with a switch that could detonate the explosives remotely.