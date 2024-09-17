Exploding Pagers in Lebanon Injure Hundreds, Ambassador

"Several hundred" people, including members of Hezbollah and the Iranian ambassador, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when their handheld pagers exploded, reports the AP. A Hezbollah official said a few fighters were also wounded in Syria when the pagers they were carrying exploded. A senior military intelligence official and an official with a Lebanese group with knowledge of the situation, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, told the AP that pagers carried by Hezbollah members were detonated. The second official said it was believed to be an Israeli attack. The Israeli military declined comment. More:

Reuters puts the number of injured at more than 1,000. A Hezbollah official said the incident was the "biggest security breach" in its yearlong war with Israel.