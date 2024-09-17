Exploding Pagers in Lebanon Injure Hundreds, Ambassador

Hezbollah calls it the 'biggest security breach' in its war with Israel
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 17, 2024 10:33 AM CDT
Police officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.   (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

"Several hundred" people, including members of Hezbollah and the Iranian ambassador, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when their handheld pagers exploded, reports the AP. A Hezbollah official said a few fighters were also wounded in Syria when the pagers they were carrying exploded. A senior military intelligence official and an official with a Lebanese group with knowledge of the situation, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, told the AP that pagers carried by Hezbollah members were detonated. The second official said it was believed to be an Israeli attack. The Israeli military declined comment. More:

  • Reuters puts the number of injured at more than 1,000. A Hezbollah official said the incident was the "biggest security breach" in its yearlong war with Israel.

  • The explosions started at 3:45pm local time, and lasted about an hour. It's currently unclear how the pagers were detonated, though they're thought to be the latest model brought in by Hezbollah, per Reuters.
  • CNN reports that Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani was injured, though it's reportedly a superficial injury. He's under observation at the hospital.
  • For those in Lebanon who have pagers, Lebanon's Ministry of Health is telling them to get rid of them. It also warned hospitals to be on "high alert."
