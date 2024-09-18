Dozens Beg Texas Not to Execute 'Innocent' Man

Despite much controversy, Robert Roberson is still scheduled to be executed in Texas on October 17 for the murder of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis, in 2002—but support is coalescing around him. Roberson was convicted of killing the toddler via the now-widely-discredited "shaken baby syndrome," but Roberson has long insisted he did not shake his daughter, and many agree with him. The Texas court of criminal appeals denied Roberson's appeal last week, and his options are dwindling. Among the last is a petition for clemency, which his lawyers filed Tuesday, calling for his sentence to be commuted. The latest:

John Grisham, lawyer-turned-author known for such hits as The Firm and The Pelican Brief, says no murder actually took place. "In most death conviction cases, you've got a murder and somebody did it, but in Robert's case there was no crime and yet we're about to kill somebody for it in Texas. It's so infuriating," he said. More at the Guardian.

A bipartisan majority of the Texas state House is urging the state to grant the clemency petition, saying "new scientific evidence" supports Roberson's claim that his daughter's death was natural and accidental. More at the Texas Tribune.