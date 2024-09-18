University Sued Over Canceled Oct. 7 Vigil

A First Amendment lawsuit has been filed in federal court to challenge the University of Maryland's decision to cancel a vigil on Oct. 7, the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. The Students for Justice in Palestine group planned the vigil to mourn the lives lost in the war and raise awareness of the dire living conditions in Gaza, but University President Darryll J. Pines announced on Sept. 1 that approval had been revoked and "only university-sponsored events that promote reflection" would be allowed on campus on Oct. 7.

The lawsuit, brought by Palestine Legal and the Council on American-Islamic Relations on behalf of the student group, says the event was an interfaith vigil planned with the Jewish Voice for Peace group, the Guardian reports.