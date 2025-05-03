A 20-Hour Workday? Junior Bankers' Anger Boils Over

Wall Street Journal reports that 110-hour weeks are not unusual at Midwestern Baird bank
Posted May 3, 2025 2:46 PM CDT
A 20-Hour Workday? Junior Bankers' Anger Boils Over
   (Getty / basketman23)

Wall Street banks are notorious for making junior bankers work crazy hours. A story in the Wall Street Journal makes clear that banks in the Midwest are not immune. Or at least one institution in particular: Robert W. Baird, a privately held investment bank. The story reports that complaints by junior bankers there went viral last month on an industry message board. Details from the story:

  • Members of the bank's industrials team say they routinely worked 110-hour weeks, with regular exceptions given to the firm's required rule of Saturdays off.

  • One worker complained to HR last spring about 20-hour workdays. He later collapsed at home with a failed pancreas that doctors blamed on his work schedule, then got fired over productivity.
  • The junior bankers' posts called attention to an unnamed "midlevel banker" who was fired for regularly assigning 20-hour workdays.
  • Baird did not respond to the Journal when asked about the complaints. However, the bank reportedly organized a summit after the posts went public and encouraged younger bankers to come forward more often with concerns.
  • The New York Post notes that the Journal story comes in the wake of the deaths of two junior bankers elsewhere who were made to work 100 hours per week.
(More banking industry stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X