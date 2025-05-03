A 20-Hour Workday? Junior Bankers' Anger Boils Over

Wall Street banks are notorious for making junior bankers work crazy hours. A story in the Wall Street Journal makes clear that banks in the Midwest are not immune. Or at least one institution in particular: Robert W. Baird, a privately held investment bank. The story reports that complaints by junior bankers there went viral last month on an industry message board. Details from the story:

Members of the bank's industrials team say they routinely worked 110-hour weeks, with regular exceptions given to the firm's required rule of Saturdays off.