Stocks Climb for 9th Day, Regaining Lost Ground

The rally was spurred by a better-than-expected report on the US job market and resurgent hope for a ratcheting down in the US trade showdown with China, the AP reports. The gains were broad. Roughly 90% of stocks and every sector in the S&P 500 climbed. Technology stocks did much of the heavy lifting. Microsoft rose 2.3% and Nvidia 2.5%. Apple, however, fell 3.7% after the iPhone maker estimated that tariffs will cost it $900 million. Banks and other financial companies also made solid gains. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.3%, and Visa closed 1.5% higher.

But the new job figures don't yet reflect the effects on the economy of Trump's across-the-board tariffs against America's trading partners. Many of the more severe tariffs that were supposed to go into effect in April were delayed by three months, with the notable exception of tariffs against China. "We've already seen how financial markets will react if the administration moves forward with their initial tariff plan, so unless they take a different tack in July when the 90-day pause expires, we will see market action similar to the first week of April," said Chris Zaccarelli of Northlight Asset Management. The S&P 500 slumped 9.1% then as Trump announced a major escalation. The market has now clawed back its losses since then.