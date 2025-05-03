Physicists: We Figured Out a Tricky Italian Dish

It's a physics study with the most tangible of applications: a better recipe. Italian scientists say they've figured out how to make a tricky Italian dish—cacio e pepe—come out great every time, reports the BBC. The trick is adding starch to the water. The name of the dish translates to "cheese and pepper," and while that may sound simple, it often ends up a clumpy, unappetizing mess. "Our recommended scientific approach uses a starch-to-cheese ratio between 2% and 3% by weight, allowing home cooks to reliably create a smooth sauce without worrying too much about temperature," study co-author Daniel Busiello of the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems tells the Guardian.